Gasoline price mek some men staying home

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De petrol price rising. Some people flinching when dem drive up to de petrol station. Dem wrongly accusing dem attendant of overcharging dem. When dem attendant point to de metre on de pump, dem driver claiming how de metre malfunctioning.

Dem boys read how de CDC in America asking dem people fuh wear masks over dem eyes when dem going to buy gas.

De Guyana guvament seh dem removing de excise taxes pun gasoline and kerosene. But dem nah tell people dat it gan only help reduce de price per litre by about $20, if suh much. Dat can only buy two mints. Is best de guvament didn’t bother. De higher price would force people to drive less and therefore use less gas.

We gat some people in Guyana does like deh pun de road every day. Is nat like dem gat fuh deh pun de road. Is just out of habit dem gat to deh pun de road.

Now with de gas prices rising, some ah dem deciding dat dem only going downtown one day per week and on dat day dem gan do all dem business. Dis is called efficiency and it showing how de increase in de price of gasoline is not all dat bad.

But wat mek dem boys head raise up is fuh learn dat in an oil-producing country, we still gat people using kerosene stove. By now everybody should have been able to afford electric stove. But we can’t do dat fuh de next 100 years suh long as we gat dat 2 percent royalty and de 12.5 percent profit sharing.

Talk half, leff half.