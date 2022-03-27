Latest update March 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

CXC team in Guyana conducting stakeholder engagement sessions

Mar 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Representatives of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) are presently in Guyana conducting stakeholder engagement sessions. The purpose of the stakeholder engagements, according to a Ministry of Education release, is to discuss the Council’s operational imperatives, specifically the e-transition framework and to share the territorial performance both at the subject and school-based assessment level.

Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning with representatives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union inclusive of the Union’s President, Mr. Mark Lyte (left)

Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning engaging representatives from all the secondary schools in Region Six gathered at the New Amsterdam Secondary School

These engagements will also allow the Ministry of Education to hear from our stakeholders and form a part of the input for the efficiency audit of the local registrar’s operations which will be conducted by the CXC team during their time here.
This collaboration with our stakeholders is focused on gaining improvements across Guyana with the critical involvement of the Ministry of Education and equal participation of secondary schools.
The engagement sessions and the efficiency audits will be conducted by CXC’s Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning and CXC’s Internal Auditor, Mrs. Denise Holden-Pierre in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

CXC’s Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning (second from right) and CXC’s Internal Auditor, Mrs. Denise Holden-Pierre (third from right) engaging Senior Officers of the Ministry of Education including the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson (seated right)

Thus far, meetings have been held with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Alfred King, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and Senior Officers from the Ministry of Education, Head teachers, Deputy Head teachers – Georgetown, Senior Masters and Mistresses and IT personnel. The CXC team has also met with representatives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union.
Students preparing to write the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination from Georgetown, Regions Three, Four and Five have also been engaged by the CXC team. Meetings are being held using the face to face and online modes. The team will also be visiting Regions Six, Nine and 10.
This visit to Guyana aligns with one of the Council’s strategic objectives to improve stakeholder satisfaction.

