Latest update March 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball Competition on today

Mar 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Bath Settlement Community Centre comes alive today as the Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball Competition and Family Fun day takes centre stage at the Bath Community Centre in region 5.

Some of the prizes at stake for the event

According to the organizers, the cricket competition bowls off at 09:00hrs with trophies and cash up for grabs.
There will also be added attractions such as the 100m Sprint, tug-o-war, sack race and greasy pig. Several softball teams in and around the Bath Settlement have announced their readiness to take part.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Lake-Mainstay needles Henrietta to win Brian Stephney Football Competition

Lake-Mainstay needles Henrietta to win Brian Stephney Football...

Mar 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – Lake-Mainstay defeated Henrietta 1 – 0 to win the inaugural Brian Stephney six-team football tournament recently held in Region Two, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam....
Read More
Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball Competition on today

Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball...

Mar 27, 2022

$50k from Frames Optical for 12-second class winner

$50k from Frames Optical for 12-second class...

Mar 27, 2022

Two fifties & two 5-wkt hauls highlight opening day

Two fifties & two 5-wkt hauls highlight...

Mar 27, 2022

GSA announces team for 2022 Senior Pan Am Championships

GSA announces team for 2022 Senior Pan Am...

Mar 27, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… – Tickets on sale at the venue

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… –...

Mar 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]