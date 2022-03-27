Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball Competition on today

Kaieteur News – The Bath Settlement Community Centre comes alive today as the Chateram Ramdihal Chartered Accountants Softball Competition and Family Fun day takes centre stage at the Bath Community Centre in region 5.

According to the organizers, the cricket competition bowls off at 09:00hrs with trophies and cash up for grabs.

There will also be added attractions such as the 100m Sprint, tug-o-war, sack race and greasy pig. Several softball teams in and around the Bath Settlement have announced their readiness to take part.