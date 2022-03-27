$614M fire service headquarters to be completed early next year

Kaieteur News – With 20 percent of works already completed, the new $614 million modernised Guyana Fire Service (GFS) headquarters is likely to be commissioned by early next year. This is according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which shared on its Facebook page that Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas visited the location on Friday to inspect the ongoing works.

The project is currently being executed by Mohamed Enterprise which was awarded the $614,521,774 contract in November last year.

Upon completion, the headquarters will be relocated to the new facility located at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. The relocation is expected to significantly improve the response time of the fire service since the current location at the Stabroek Market area is, on a daily basis, heavily congested with vendors, vehicles and pedestrians.

Kaieteur News had reported that the idea of building a new GFS headquarters was introduced by former Fire Chief Marlon Gentle, who posited that it was necessary to decentralise the current headquarters located in the Stabroek Market area to improve efficiency. He had noted that the congested streets around that area would often delay its response to fires in the city.

This publication was told that the front of the building will be designed with double ply tampered proof glass for a modern look. According to the Ministry, the new facility will accommodate eight fire tenders and six Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulances. A Fire Officers’ Living Quarters will also be built at this location.

Following her inspection, the Permanent Secretary also visited works being done at the Ogle and Eccles Fire Station.

The Ministry noted that the Eccles Fire Station is at a practical completion stage and is expected to be commissioned soon. This project started in June 2021, with the contract awarded to Kawal Ramdeen General Construction Company to the tune of $37,868,396. In February last year, the government in its annual budget presentation outlined that the sum of $1.9B will go towards the relocation of the Stabroek Fire Station, the construction of a new fire station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and the procurement of six water tenders and two ambulances.

The Home Affairs Ministry stated that the new fire station upon completion will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance.

As for the reconstruction of a new fire station at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, works commenced in February 2022 by Singh and Sons Construction which was awarded the $76,343,119 contract.

This fire station as well will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance. It will also house a control room, office space for senior officers and administrative staff, a gym and a conference room.

Further, under the Ministry, it will be equipped in accordance with the standards and recommendation practice contained in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 14 Aerodromes and ICAO Doc 9137 Airport service manual to provide Rescue and Firefighting Services at the Ogle Airport.

During the reading of the 2022 national budget by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, it was revealed that government has budgeted some $508M to continue works at the GFS headquarters and at Ogle.

Part of the money will also be spent on a new fire station at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara and the construction of facilities at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

The Minister noted too that an additional $49.1M was budgeted for repairs and maintenance of fire stations countrywide.