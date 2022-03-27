$50k from Frames Optical for 12-second class winner

Latest update March 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2022 Sports
GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return…
Kaieteur News – Drag racers for the 12 second class of action will have the added bonus of a ‘cash pot’ for the winner with Frames Optical sponsoring a cash prize.
The company on Thursday handed over a sponsorship to the tune of $50,000 to go directly to the winner of the 12 second class of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Quarter Mile Return.
Owner Vevik Joshi, himself a racer, handed over the cash to GMR&SC Executive Member Paul Jiwanram.
Meanwhile, cars from Suriname arrived Fruday.
They will come to do battle with the best of Guyana’s Cars including the Team Mohamed’s GTR’s, Transpacific Alteeza and the S&D Performance Caldina as well as the KONG Supra.
Tickets cost $2000 for adults; $500 for kids.
Racing action begins at 09:00 with qualifying after which the event will move into the Knockout phase.
