2 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 9 new cases

Mar 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two persons are currently receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
In its latest dashboard, the Ministry recorded nine new infections within the last assessed 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,232. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,121 are females and 29,111 are males.
A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that health authorities have recorded five cases in Region Six, three in Region Four and one in Region Two.
The dashboard data also shows that seven persons are in institutional isolation, 13 are in institutional quarantine and 76 are in home isolation.
Additionally, in the last 24-hour period, a total of 31 persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered cases to 61,921.

