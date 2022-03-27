10 years to clean-up, so much else could happen

Kaieteur News – In 10 years, a fair percentage of Guyanese would be dead from old age, chronic health issues, or as victims of random and other circumstances, but we could be still working our derrieres off in spirited attempts at cleaning up any massive oil spill. That is, if we still have any spirit left, given what we as Guyanese received for this fabulous oil wealth of ours that brings the world rushing to these tropical shores. If we do not push hard to obtain full oil insurance coverage, we could be stuck with the lingering sickness of a serious oil spill washing up at our feet, and draining the national pocketbook. Meaning, what is left of it, if anything.

In 10 years, an even higher percentage of our fellow citizens, those that are younger and friskier with the flair and sweet bird of youthfulness, would still be dancing, gyrating, and celebrating in their frenzied gatherings at such landmarks as the National Stadium and the National Park, and whatever locale they make a place of riotous revelry. The world would have passed them by, with the white man feeding them sweet promises by the bucketful and barrelful. Powerful promises about being among the fastest growing GDP in the world with the most exciting growth prospects, and with all these big billions of barrels of oil equivalents for such a little population. The stark and frightening reality is that a real severe oil spill, not some remote event by itself, could wipe out all those glowing promises and all the potential that we have always had, but never seem to realise. It would be the nightmare that drowns out all our dreams, if we don’t have the most proper form of insurance coverage. Meaning full insurance coverage that is signed, sealed, and delivered – without loopholes and then locked down, with only us having the key.

In 10 years, young and not so young Guyanese would still be dancing under the stars (maybe even in the sun and rain), while crooked and conspiratorial political leaders croon in their ears about how well they are doing for them, and how poorly the other leaders have done for them. What both sides of political tricksters and scoundrels that we have been blessed with for leaders would neglect to remember and to articulate publicly is how little they would have put into a genuine fight to obtain that same full oil spill insurance coverage for this country. Our leaders are too smart for that, too much of the political conmen and accompanying women that they are to admit to such failings. They will find some form of slick diversion to distract the population, the naïve and gullible parts of it, and pull the wool over their eyes. Currently, it is that US$2B is in play, and it is a big deal for little Guyana. A larger lie has not been told with this national oil treasure, for US$2B will fall far short should a big oil spill hit us. Because we are poor, we should not be preparing for fender benders, but any head-on smashup and full facial rupture that could leave us financially disfigured and devastated for the rest of our oil life. We would still be cleaning up, if we could afford it, have the interest and energy for it, 10 years in the future.

In 10 years, we Guyanese, young and old, and of all colours and kinds, would still be quarrelling with and cussing at each other (in powerful imitations of our divisive and calculating leaders), while the white American man, the Frenchman, the Chinese man, the bronzed Arab man, and the dark Indian man help us to deplete our oil stocks. We would still be in love with sticking out our feet and tripping up the Black and Brown man right here, who are feared as competitive components that get in our way. But without a care for the rapacious exploitations of all those foreign men and women, who come here to rob us and rip our guts out.

In 10 years, while we cleanup and endeavour at fix-up, outsiders would have stripped our oil cupboard clean. We would still be warring, the foreigners flourishing.