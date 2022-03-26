War break! Lunatic fringe fighting among themselves

Kaieteur News – I have to tread carefully with Winston Jordan. I don’t mind ending up in court for a stupid discretion. But after 33 years of television and newspaper commentary and analysis, I know a little about libel.

Libel hurts me for one reason only. Mr. Glenn Lall, the owner of Kaieteur News told me each time I receive a libel writ, I have to find my own lawyer. It has been like that since I started writing for the newspaper.

Knowing Mr. Lall the way I do, he would have no objection with me revealing this instruction, and I have printed it twice before on this page. Mr. Lall would not object to me publishing an advice the newspaper gave me. So over the decades of writing, I have had to beg lawyers I know to defend me freely in all my libel cases.

Now with this background, why would I want to encourage libel writs being thrown on me? So here is a reference to Mr. Jordan that I hope begins and ends here. I use the exclamation, “war break” because I like it and I took it from a speech he gave in August 2019 in Bartica in reference to the halt in house-to-house registration.

I will continue to use this exclamation because I like it; “war break” sounds nice. Well, war break! Two members from the lunatic fringe are at war. I don’t want any libel so I will use codes to name them – TUM and WAM.

Before we describe the war between TUM and WAM, another member of the lunatic fringe wants to have me on his show.

Well, I have to big up myself. I guess in this sadistic, narrow-minded society, one has to say who one is and proclaim the things they have done. When I was sent the clip that this member of the lunatic fringe wants me on his programme, I told the email sender that I was not going to be the marketing manager of this propagandist who deserted his country after failing to become president in the 2015 elections when he ran for the presidency.

Man, people say all kinds of things about me but I am a very sane person. Imagine me trying to win the presidency from gigantic names like Donald Ramotar and David Granger. Well this man lost. He got 111 votes and migrated to New York. This gentleman wants me on his programme. Really! If I go on his programme, war will break. Let’s describe the war between TUM and WAM.

WAM accousted TUM on Zoom and in the newspapers told TUM, that the trade union movement has failed the workers. The trade union movement in effect is dormant because they are not standing up to the PPP. Given some of WAM’s traits, it is logical why he ended up being part of the lunatic fringe. He played right into the hands of TUM.

I am no fan of TUM but he “sock it” to WAM. He told WAM that his party had its two big leaders in the APNU+AFC government who refused to sign collective bargain agreement with the unions, mistreated the teachers’ union and did nothing for the unions.

Now read how stupid and barefaced the lunatic fringe is. Instead of apologising to TUM over the complete and humiliating incompetence of WAM’s two leaders in government, WAM with overflowing ignorance replied saying it was the PNC that prevented his two big wigs from acting. TUM then tore into him, and rightfully so, because it was a moronic response.

So the obvious question is – why the two leaders in a coalition government were not allowed to formulate and implement their party’s programme in government. If WAM’s party was part of the government as a coalition partner and was being shackled, then two alternatives were available.

One was when their capacity to make policies was stultified they had to tell the collegial bullies to put the nuts where the monkey put them. Or alternatively walk out of the government because you have become doormats.

One of the big leaders in the AFC on a recent radio programme told listeners that then Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo tried to bring about far-reaching changes during the tenure of the APNU+AFC but the PNC prevented him. In the panel discussion, the AFC leader exclaimed: “Poor Prime Minister.” He couldn’t be a poor Prime Minister when he led one half of the government from 2015 to 2020. Anyway, war break, more fighting coming, I’m sure.

