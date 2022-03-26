Latest update March 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three to stand trial in Berbice High Court for murder of Canadian citizen

Mar 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Magistrate Alex Moore on Thursday committed three suspects in the murder of a Canadian citizen to stand trial in the Berbice High Court.
The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the case was completed at the Springlands Magistrates Court.

murdered Canadian Citizen, Nicholas Jaipaul.

The defendants in the matter are Moonasar Beharry, 56, a rice farmer of lot 125 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village, Aszim Shivgobin aka ‘Blackie’ and Charran Sewdhan aka ‘Vickey’ , 26, of Number 79 Village, East Berbice Corentyne.
They were charged with the capitol offense of murder committed on Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul, a Canadian citizen which took place between August 16 and 20, 2020.
Moore ruled yesterday that there was sufficient evidence for the defendants to stand trial. The case was prosecuted by Police Inspector, Orin Joseph.
According to reports, the burnt remains of Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul was discovered on land covered by vegetation along the Moleson Creek stretch of road just two days after he went missing from his grandfather’s home at Number 70 Village. His then 86-year-old grandfather had said they retired to bed on the night of the August 16 but the next morning when he awoke, his grandson was nowhere to be found.
After several hours passed, the grandfather filed a missing persons report at the Springlands Police Station and the next day, he received a call on his landline phone from a male who informed him that Jaipaul was with him.
Police had managed to trace the call to a location in Georgetown where one of the accused (Sewdhan) was arrested. Under intense interrogation, he reportedly confessed that Jaipaul was killed with the help of Shivgobin. He claimed too that the plan to murder the Canadian citizen was concocted by Beharry, the rice farmer.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Almost 100 cars registered for tomorrow’s meet

Almost 100 cars registered for tomorrow’s meet

Mar 26, 2022

GMRSC Quarter Mile Return… Surinamese touchdown As the clock counts down to what is building to be the biggest drag race event of the season, eighty nine competitors have so far signed up. The...
Read More
Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football starts tomorrow at Buxton

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village...

Mar 26, 2022

Beharry hits 135 in ESCL over-40 competition

Beharry hits 135 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 26, 2022

592 Beer Skills for Cash football tournament launched, action starts today

592 Beer Skills for Cash football tournament...

Mar 26, 2022

Blue Water keeps Golden Jaguars aloft for Caribbean Classic

Blue Water keeps Golden Jaguars aloft for...

Mar 26, 2022

Ghana contingent coming to Guyana to learn Maxido

Ghana contingent coming to Guyana to learn Maxido

Mar 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]