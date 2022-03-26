Three to stand trial in Berbice High Court for murder of Canadian citizen

Kaieteur News – Magistrate Alex Moore on Thursday committed three suspects in the murder of a Canadian citizen to stand trial in the Berbice High Court.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the case was completed at the Springlands Magistrates Court.

The defendants in the matter are Moonasar Beharry, 56, a rice farmer of lot 125 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village, Aszim Shivgobin aka ‘Blackie’ and Charran Sewdhan aka ‘Vickey’ , 26, of Number 79 Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

They were charged with the capitol offense of murder committed on Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul, a Canadian citizen which took place between August 16 and 20, 2020.

Moore ruled yesterday that there was sufficient evidence for the defendants to stand trial. The case was prosecuted by Police Inspector, Orin Joseph.

According to reports, the burnt remains of Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul was discovered on land covered by vegetation along the Moleson Creek stretch of road just two days after he went missing from his grandfather’s home at Number 70 Village. His then 86-year-old grandfather had said they retired to bed on the night of the August 16 but the next morning when he awoke, his grandson was nowhere to be found.

After several hours passed, the grandfather filed a missing persons report at the Springlands Police Station and the next day, he received a call on his landline phone from a male who informed him that Jaipaul was with him.

Police had managed to trace the call to a location in Georgetown where one of the accused (Sewdhan) was arrested. Under intense interrogation, he reportedly confessed that Jaipaul was killed with the help of Shivgobin. He claimed too that the plan to murder the Canadian citizen was concocted by Beharry, the rice farmer.