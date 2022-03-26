President Ali meets with UAE Oil Fund officials

– expresses keen interest to strengthen cooperation

Kaieteur News – President, Dr Irfaan Ali recently visited the leaders of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and pointed to the need to strengthen ties to achieve greater prosperity between Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Head of State visited the United Arab Emirates this week to participate in the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF2022) and the Global Business Forum of Latin America (LATAM). While there, he met with the Director-General of ADFD, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi.

President Ali and his team and the ADFD’s team, which included senior officials, discussed the strategic relations and future opportunities that will serve their interests.

The President praised the UAE leadership over the country’s extraordinary development and said that the strong bilateral relations, as well as cooperation with ADFD, would enable Guyana to achieve his nation’s vision of prosperity.

Ali said, “We see the UAE not only as a strategic trade and investment partner but also as a global model of sustainable development, state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure and governance. A stronger strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Fund would greatly facilitate our own developmental ambitions.”

The President emphasised that the UAE has shown the world how to build a well-diversified economy with a robust infrastructure.

“That is exactly what we want to achieve in Guyana through our partnership with ADFD and key stakeholders in the UAE.”

He also explained that Guyana is already working closely with ADFD on infrastructure projects, including clean energy, and that a stronger collaboration would accelerate the country’s economic transformation and climate efforts.

ADFD Head, Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to the Guyanese President and said that it would go a long way in strengthening the ties through a more robust economic and investment cooperation. He said, “Abu Dhabi Fund for Development enjoys strong strategic relations with Guyana. We are already engaged in developmental work in the country. The visit of Dr Irfaan Ali reflects the eagerness on both sides to take the developmental partnership to new heights.”

The ADFD Director-General also pledged ADFD’s full support for Guyana’s developmental aspirations and efforts to achieve its sustainable goals.