PNCR condemns lawyer’s alleged racist behaviour toward policewoman

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) said yesterday that it is appalled by the alleged incident in which a police rank, Shawnette Boilers, was the victim of a “most vile and depraved” racial attack by Attorney-at-law Nirvan Singh, while she was on guard duty at his premises on the night of March 20th.

In a statement to the media, the political opposition faction said, “The unprovoked attack involved an assault, repeated spitting, and a verbal tirade of racial insults. The racial insults hurled at Ms. Boilers do not bear repeating. But understandably, the entire incident has left Ms. Boilers deeply traumatised.”

The PNCR said that all Guyanese should join in condemning such offensive conduct and called on the leadership of the Guyana Police Force to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet. The party stressed that Boilers should receive all the support needed to overcome her emotional distress.

The PNCR also said, “We call on the Guyana Bar Association to publicly condemn the conduct of its member and to impose appropriate sanctions. We also urge the Women and Gender Equality Commission and the Ethnic Relations Commission to fulfill their mandates by investigating this incident. We also expect all of civil society to add its voice in condemnation.”

It added, “The PPP/C must desist from creating conditions that result in Guyanese citizens being treated in this unacceptable manner. The silence of the PPP/C on this violation of the rights of Boilers is a clear indication of the PPP/C complicity in this heinous act.”

As a country, the PNCR said, work must be done to ensure that abuses of persons based on their gender or race do not become normalized. “We must relentlessly root out and reject all such behavior by anyone, but especially by those who believe they are privileged by their social status or political connections.” The PNCR said it will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure Boilers receives proper assistance and full justice.

Nirvan Singh is the son of former Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh. The policewoman was conducting official duties at the Singhs’ residence when she alleged that the younger Singh, unprovoked, got into her face, used racial slurs against her and chased her from his property.

The policewoman in a lawyer’s letter said she reported the incident to her superiors who instead of addressing the situation sent her back to the residence to resume work. Boilers, among other things, wants the young Singh charged and his actions condemned.