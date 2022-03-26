One person in COVID-19 ICU

Latest update March 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2022 News
– five new infections recorded
Kaieteur News – With the country’s COVID-19 death toll at 1,226 since March 16, the Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that one person was admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal.
The Ministry in its latest dashboard reported that within the last 24-hour period, health authorities have recorded five new cases across the country, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 63,223.
Further, the dashboard data shows that 12 persons are in institutional isolation, 25 quarantined institutionally and 94 in home isolation. To date, a total of 61,890 recovery cases have been recorded.
