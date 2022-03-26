Guyana get de last laugh

Latest update March 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2022 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – How yuh can get pull-up fuh talking de truth? One man is reported to talk dat de Trinidad economy falling down. As far as dem boys know dis is de truth.
De economy nah falling down. It done fall down. It deh in crisis. It de pun its knees.
So wah wrang with people sehing how de Trinidad economy in problems. De Trinidadians demselves gan admit to dat.
But is one thing fuh criticise yuh own country and people. And is another thing to criticise another man country. As ole people used to say “do suh nah like suh.”
Deh had a time when everybody used to wash dem mouth pun Guyana. Dem used to laugh at we and talk how we nah gat food fuh eat. Dem was talking de truth but it used to hurt we.
Dem used to say how we does only get US$40 fuh carry out de country. Dem bin talking de truth because dis was wah de Bank of Guyana used to approve fuh yuh fuh travel out de country. But we used to feel hurt when dem tell we duh.
Wan country had a special bench fuh Guyana at dem airport, even though dem deny dis. And when yuh end up pun de bench, yuh does feel shame. Suh shame dat when yuh come back and yuh family ask yuh how yuh return suh quick, yuh used to tell dem dat yuh nah like de place.
Suh yuh gat to understand how dem Trini feel when dem hear criticism of dem country by outsiders. But we should remind dem dat “who laugh last, does laugh de best.”
Talk half and laugh de other half.
