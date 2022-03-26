Blue Water keeps Golden Jaguars aloft for Caribbean Classic

Kaieteur News – Blue Water Shipping has provided generous sponsorship to support Guyana’s participation in the Courts Caribbean Classic in Trinidad and Tobago, building on its existing strong partnership with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to accelerate the development of football at all levels.

The Senior Men’s National Team departed for Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, to compete against Barbados tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, and the hosts on Tuesday, March 29, in the three-team friendly tournament as part of preparations for Concacaf Nations League B fixtures in June.

“Football is a big part of Blue Water,” said Thomas Bek, Chief Operating Officer for energy, ports and projects at the Danish-based transportation and logistics firm. “We are proud to have this opportunity to support the Guyana Football Federation on different levels, and we are really looking forward to the partnership for the years to come as well. It’s been a very positive experience so far.”

Blue Water, which has a local office in Georgetown, has a long track record of supporting sport, and has partnered with the GFF for a growing range of projects involving the Golden Jaguars and the forthcoming establishment of Guyana’s first national U15 league for girls.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” said Blue Water Shipping Country Manager Richard DeNobrega. “We, at Blue Water, want this to be a long-term partnership and relationship with the football federation. We really are happy to be on board – they’ve done a fantastic job and we want to support it and see that it continues, and see that these players benefit.”

GFF President Wayne Forde explained the support of long-term corporate partners was vital to ensure the success of football programmes in Guyana, including the GFF’s ambition to reach the FIFA World Cup this decade.

“We are so happy to have Blue Water, yet again, on board with us to support the Golden Jaguars,” Forde said. “The national team requires a lot of support from corporate Guyana, and to have Blue Water Guyana supporting the U15 girls and Golden Jaguars is something that we are all very happy with. The GFF thanks the management and staff of Blue Water, here in Guyana, and the folks in the head office in Denmark.”

As part of the Golden Jaguars partnership, Blue Water Shipping’s corporate logo will be displayed prominently on the squad’s training and travel attire.

Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz, who has named a 23-man squad for the tournament, said Blue Water had set a shining example to the corporate community in its support for football.

“Blue Water Shipping coming on board as a corporate partner at the beginning is saying something very profound,” Shabazz said. “The importance of people coming on board at the start is that they need to be pioneers. It’s a good example as a corporate partner, and we really appreciate it. It gives a great boost to the team to know we are going to Trinidad, and these are games that will help to expose and improve our players.”