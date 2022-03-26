Beharry hits 135 in ESCL over-40 competition

Kaieteur News – Ravie Beharry hit a flamboyant 135 to spur Sunrisers Masters to a resounding 63-run win over Devonshire Castle last Sunday when action continued in the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition at Zorg Beach, Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

The right-handed Beharry cracked nine sixes and seven fours as his team reached a formidable 278-4 from the allocation of 20-overs, while Devonshire Castle replied with 215-8 off the 20-overs.

Darshan Narine supported the inform Beharry with 44.

When Devonshire Castle batted, fighting knocks of 59 and 48 came from Darshan Lall and Antonio Persaud respectively.

Omeshwar Lall and Gopaul Deen picked up two wickets each for the winners.

Also at Zorg Beach, Hibernia Strikers suffered a 48-run loss to Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC). CCC raced to 256-6 off the 20-overs and then dismissed Hibernia Strikers for 208 in the penultimate over.

The consistent Patrick Rooplall led the way for CCC by scoring 72 while Joel Da Silva made 54.

In Strikers’ innings, Jarran Ramlall struck 72 and 44 from Dalip Lakhan. The experienced Naresh Narine grabbed 4-14 from 1.4 overs and Ekie Baksh with 2-23 (4).

And at the same venue, Ravens Sports Club beat Queenstown Tigers by five wickets. Tigers roared to a challenging 213 all out off 19.1 overs while Ravens responded with 214-5 with 16 balls left.

Veteran softball player Ramesh Narine scored an impressive, unbeaten 81 for Ravens while Sugrim Ahiram hit 57.

The competition is set to continue on Sunday. CCC will tackle Sunrisers Masters at Affiance, while at Hibernia, Devonshire Castle will collide with Queenstown Tigers and at the same venue, Ravens will confront the hosts.