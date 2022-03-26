Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football starts tomorrow at Buxton

Kaieteur News – All is set for the start of the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament tomorrow at the Buxton Ground on the East Coast of Demerara from 6:30pm.

The event returns after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is organised by former national footballer and Coach Lennox Arthur over the years and is in recognition of the Mayor of Georgetown, then Hamilton Green, who was also a former Prime Minister of Guyana. The current Mayor of Georgetown in Mayor Ubraj Narine.

Teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company has sponsored the winning purse of $600,000.

Tomorrow’s opening salvo of games, eight to be exact, will see Mahaica facing 50 United followed by Golden Grove against Church, Victoria play Paradise, Melanie versus Subryanville, BV challenge Buxton Youth Developers, Friendship oppose Haslington and Brush Dam tackle Annandale. Diamond have drawn the bye.

Among some of the known talent expected to be on show are William Europe of Diamond, Jamal Harvey of Westside Spartans, Dwain Jacobs of Golden Grove and Gregory Richardson of Sparta Boss among others.

A number of other business entities are on board to aid the successful staging of the event and among them are: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard and Schlumberger.

Arthur thanked the sponsors and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for their approval of the event and encouraged fans to come out and support. However, he cautioned that they must be mindful of covid19 and take necessary precautions as they enjoy the action.

The rules governing this tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.