Almost 100 cars registered for tomorrow’s meet

As the clock counts down to what is building to be the biggest drag race event of the season, eighty nine competitors have so far signed up.

Some of the Surinamese competitors awaiting crossing to Guyana.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Return to Quarter mile is likely to exceeded the hundred participant barrier according to President Rameez Mohamed.
“Up to this evening when I checked, we had just over eighty competitors registered, that includes both cars and bikes and as we speak, others are coming to get registered,” Mohamed said.
“We expect that by race-day Sunday, that number will likely increase.”
Mohamed contended that as it stands, eighty-nine was the last count inclusive of bikes but that number excludes the Suriname contingent which is likely to feature at least ten cars.
Up to press time, some of the competitors had made it across to the Molsen Creek port with more expected today.
“Suriname is here and they will be ready to do battle come Sunday and the competition will be stiff. They have said to us that they brought their cars to dominate South Dakota,” Mohamed said.
“We also still have tickets on sale at our locations so persons who haven’t had a chance to get them can still do so before Sunday.”
Tickets cost $2,000 for adults; $500 for kids, and are on sale at the club’s Albert Street & Thomas Lands venue, Mohamed’s Enterprise, 29 Lombard Street Georgetown; Motor Trend Service Centre, Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D; West Coast Customs Wash Bay, Vreed-en-Hoop, W.C.D; Massive Audio, Parika E.B.E; Homeline Furnishing, 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice; Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales, Lot 7-8 Strand New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.

 

 

