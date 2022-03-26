592 Beer Skills for Cash football tournament launched, action starts today

Kaieteur News – Guyana Breweries Inc, through their 592 Beer brand, will be the title sponsor of this year’s ‘Skills for Cash’ 7-Aside Football Tournament, which gets on the way today at the #5 Ground, West Coast, Berbice.

Cougars, Rosignol United, Monedderlust United, Hope Town, #30 Village, #42 Village, Paradise United, Airy Hall, Mahaica Determinators, Ann’s Grove United, Victoria Kings United, Golden Stars, Paradise and Melanie FC will compete for the tournament’s first-place prize of $300,000.

The second-place team will pocket $200,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $50,000.

Organised by Cool Crew Promotion and Virgil Watts Construction, the tournament is in its third edition, having missed the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melinda Telesford, Guyana Breweries Inc’s Marketing Manager said the company is aware that, “Football is a well-loved sport in the participating communities, and it is our goal to keep the football spirit alive through partnerships like these. I’d like to congratulate the promoters of this event for organizing in such a big way to deliver a thrilling experience to the players and fans of football.”

Lynton Luke, head of Cool Crew Promotion, thanked the importers and distributors of 592 Beer for the collaboration, adding, “This year our competition will match skills from East Coast Demerara and West and East Berbice.”

He explained that, “Teams are allowed three guess players to help strengthen the side. We also have games playing in different venues on the West Coast and East Coast of Berbice.”

Matches will be played at the #5 Village ground, Rosignol ground and Victoria Community Centre Ground.