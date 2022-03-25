When Uncle Sam sneeze, Guyana does get a cold

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De BA.2 is a sister variant of Omicron. It done start creating havoc in Europe and it gan soon do de same in de USA.

Uncle Sam expecting an increase in infections due to BA.2 and we should expect it too.

Uncle Frank seh how de Ministry seeing a pattern between infections in Uncle Sam and in Guyana. He like Christopher Columbus. Dem boys could ah tell he duh without any analysis. Even when dem gat flu in Uncle Sam, it does reach hay.

De fuss case of coronavirus in Guyana come from Uncle Sam. And dem boys believe dat dem gat a relationship between de rise in cases in Guyana and de opening of de airports.

So dem boys wan tell Guyana, nah feel too comfortable with de drop in coronavirus infections. BA.2 coming and it mo infectious dan de original Omicron. So we gan have some more deaths and more pain. Sad to say but is true.

Guyanese gat to put up dem guard. Is good to see suh much people still wearing dem mask. And it sad to see suh many others who should know better walking bout as if dem invincible.

De coronavirus nah done with we yet. BA.2 on de plow and we gat to be ready fuh when it come. Because it gan hit we hard since vaccination rates slowing down and de vaccine protection also waning.

School gan soon be reopening. So dis call fuh extra protection.

Talk half. Leff half.