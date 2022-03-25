Trade unions see bigger role in budding oil and gas economy

– slam labour minister’s critique of their usefulness

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Trade unions will play a major role in ensuring the rights of workers and the fair distribution of wealth as Guyana continues to develop through its budding oil and gas sector. This is the sentiment of the Guyana Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU), one of the worker representatives rebuffing claims by Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton that they are useless.

Hamilton, in an interview on Globespan 24×7, two days ago opined that labour unions in Guyana had outlived their usefulness and should mordernise their thinking if they are to remain relevant. However, where Guyana is seeing a growth in most sectors due to increased economic activities, GAWU believes that unions will have a much larger involvement since the country’s development will call for increased labour.

The union’s General Secretary, Aslim Singh, told Kaieteur News that, “Guyana is probably on its most transformative period in its post independent period. Obviously this is fuelled by oil and gas being the ignition and development will be spurred in nearly every area and facet of life. Development of course will be meaningful when it is broad based and everyone is uplifted and improved as a result.” “It is against this background that we see the involvement of Unions which will play a role in ensuring the gains made are shared among the nation’s workers who are the largest constituency in our country.”

“More specifically to oil and gas, we believe unions’ relevance remain important and we daresay imperative. We believe that the fact that companies in the sector whether tacitly or not are seeking to dissuade their employees from seeking union representation says a lot in our view.”

Singh said, GAWU is not daunted, but is encouraged to further its service to workers. He said that many workers in the sector continue to reach out and engage the Union and remain heartened by its advocacy on their behalf and recognition of their plight. The General Secretary insisted that while unions address a myriad of issues at the workplace, one of the most important things a union gives workers is workplace respect. “Where workers are seen not as cogs in the wheel but active contributors and partners in their workplaces. We believe unions give workers greater dignity at work when they know there is someone who has their back and looking out for them and their well-being. So we will continue our active work in enhancing unionisation as it is important for all Guyanese workers.”

Minister Hamilton has said publicly however that local unions are busy fighting amongst themselves and not offering proper representation to workers. He said that the unions were more interested in collecting union dues. “The only contention they have had in my presence with employers is about salary and wages.” The Minister claimed that of the 18 unions in Guyana, about half of them represent true people. “….In some instances, a lot of the leaders are not there to represent the people, they are just there to collect the union dues and I am being as frank as I can be on this matter.”

Hamilton stated nonetheless, that unions need to mordernise their thinking since for instance, their advocacy for fixed workers over contract workers is not as applicable as it used to be. Especially where the younger generation is concerned, Hamilton insisted that they do not want to work many years doing the same thing, at the same location. “Our time and now is different. Everything is being mordernised. They (young people) see themselves as being multi-skilled and multi- talented, and many young people have skill sets in many areas… “

“So they are preparing for their future. So whilst our generation and people older than us might think the only thing that prepares you for old age is old age pension, working within an establishment, they don’t see it that way. They talk about now, they talk about building their house now; they talk about buying their automobile now. And being on contract allows them to get money to do that cheaply without interest rates attached to it.” “Now it’s for the union to mordernise their thinking to show themselves worthy of being able to influence workers who would see them as the interlocutor on their behalf.”

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), the largest representative of public servants also had an issue with the Minister’s statement. The Union’s Vice President, Dawn Gardner, said that it too was “disappointed” with what the Minister said, especially in an environment where Guyana’s workers are expected to play a bigger role in the country’s development. She said that the union is looking at the Minister’s statement and will address same with a press release. The Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) said that the government is consistent in its programme of undermining solidarity in the trade union movement and weakening trade unions.