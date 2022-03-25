Teen who killed three people in drag racing released on $1.5M bail

Kaieteur News – The unlicensed teenage driver of a speeding Spacio car that caused the death of three persons, on the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara, was on Thursday placed on $1,500,000 bail for the offence.

On March 11, 2022, when the defendant, Mathew Ambedkar, 19, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) made his first court appearance in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul he was remanded to prison.

However, on Thursday when the matter was called the charge was reread to Ambedkar after the Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied and the teen was subsequently placed on bail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on March 7, 2022, at De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the deaths of two fishermen: 46-year-old Kiran Rampersaud of Zeeburg, WCD and 44-year-old Ayube Mohamed of Meten-Meer-Zorg; and Carlito Kissoon Gobin of De Willem Village, WCD.

Attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd and Dexter Smart who are representing the teen made a bail application to the court for their client. As such, Magistrate Ali-Seepaul granted bail in the sum of $500,000 on each charge with the condition attached that Ambedkar lodge his passport. The matter was then adjourned to April 26, 2022, for statements.

It is alleged that around 21:35hrs on the day in question, Ambedkar was the driver of a speeding car that ploughed into a parked SUV and a group of individuals in front of a bar located at De Willem Village, killing three of them.

It is also alleged that the unlicensed teen driver was involved in a drag race with another vehicle. Ambedkar reportedly lost control of the car, which careened off the road, crashing into a SUV which was parked in front of the bar along with the victims. He was also severely injured as a result of the accident and had to be hospitalised for a few days.