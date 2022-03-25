Packaged and Contained

Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
There has been considerable discussion in the press about the fate of the sugar industry’s Packaging Plant located at East Demerara Estate (Enmore), and its future transition to Albion/PM Estate on the Corentyne. Neither the termination date of the operations at the current location has been confirmed, nor the initiation of operations at the future location has been clarified.
In the interval, it seems possible that the ‘transparent’ transaction was neither seen nor heard by GuySuCo in the first instance, nor by the Union concerned, GAWU.
The quietude of both is therefore most eloquent about the honouring of the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s provision for ‘Severance Pay’, following termination of services in the sugar industry. The obfuscatory remarks about their being retrained and absorbed into a new organisation lack credibility, more so coming reputedly from a Minister, who should be advised by his more authoritative counterpart – the Minister of Labour.
For there is no gainsaying that the workers have a choice, particularly in the light of their earlier terminated counterparts being compensated by both severance payments and hefty grants. At the same time there can be no guarantee that all of them, however willing, will necessarily adjust to the new technological job requirements, and if so, at what comparable conditions of employment, like free medical benefits for self and family, contributory hospitalisation scheme, pension, etc. Surely, GAWU will seek full protection for these members – in the interest of ‘human development’.
E.B. John
Human Resources Management and
Organisational Development Advisor
Mar 25, 2022Hubbard, Reenie, Raghubir impress at half-way stage By Sean Devers The touring Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) cricket team from the United States of America (USA) will play 11 matches on their tour of Guyana...
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – Let me preface my anger with what has been revealed about alleged mistreatment by a former employee... more
Kaieteur News – I have listened and read carefully and patiently to the numerous complaints and pleadings about the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]