MMZ USA win 2 of 5 matches on Guyana tour so far

Hubbard, Reenie, Raghubir impress at half-way stage

By Sean Devers

The touring Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) cricket team from the United States of America (USA) will play 11 matches on their tour of Guyana in each of the three Counties.

With half of their tour completed, the visitors, one of two teams from the US presently touring Guyana, MMZ USA have won their last two games after losing the first three which included a night game under lights at MYO in the City on Phagwah night.

The tour began on Phagwah day, a national holiday in Guyana to celebrate the Hindu Festival, when the Americans were beaten by 51 runs by West Demerara.

West Demerara, led by 35 from Richie Looknauth and 24 from Sheldon Alexander made 116-7 as Malcolm Hubbard and Jermaine Maxwell took two wickets each.

MMZ fell for 65 despite 32 from Hubbard as Looknauth (4-5) and Kishan Tracy (3-31) bowled well.

On the same night at MYO with a full Moon hovering over the ground, the tourists were beaten by MYO after the host made 174-7 in 20 overs.

Richard Latif (66) and Damien Vantull (38) were the main scorers as Samuel Raghubir took 4-33 for MMZ who fell short of the target as Renaldo Reenie (32) and Ushardeva Balgobin (22) led the batting as Latif captured 3-20 for the winners.

Next up was their toughest game against star-studded Everest at Camp Road where Everest, led by 101 from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 40 from West Indies U-19 all-rounder Matthew Nandu, 28 from West Indies batter Assad Fudadin and 21 from National pacer Clinton Pestano, reached 258-7.

Johnaton Rampersaud 2-35 and Raghubir continued his good form with 3-45 for MMZ who fell for 94 with Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie picking up three wickets each.

Balgobin made 23, Chris Harry 16 and Matthew Lutchena 13 but nobody else got to double figures.

MMZ defeated MMZ West after reaching 147-5 in reply the 144 made by the home team.

The consistent Hubbard made 61 while Reenie supported with an unbeaten 57 for the Americans.

Levi Wiggins’ 64 and 25 from Adrian Johnson could not save their team from defeat as Raghubir, Ricky Kissoon and Ansaar Yasim captured two wickets each to bowl MMZ to their first win of the tour.

In their fifth game, played at Reliance on the Essequibo Coast, MMZ made 223-6 with the consistent Rennie leading the way with 68, Algoo getting 35, Keith Leitch scouring 38 and Hubbard 32.

Reliance were restricted to 205-9 with Rondel Boyen (48), Mark Austin (35) and Randy Parasaram (30) contributing runs in a losing cause as Harry, Balgobin, Raghubir and Hubbard took two wickets each.

MMZ opposed ROSE Hall in a 40-over yesterday at Albion in Berbice before playing GCC at Bourda today.

The tour continues on March 25, today at 12 PM with a 30 over match vs GCC, March, 26, 10:30 AM 40 over Vs ENMORE @ ENMORE

March 27, 10 AM T20 Vs MMZ WEST @ MMZ Ground

1:30 PM T20 Vs Police sports club @ MMZ Ground.

March 28, Depart to NYC.