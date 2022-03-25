Minister Vindhya Persaud concerned about utterly disrespectful statements

Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I find Mr. Malcolm Harrypaul’s letter, published in Kaieteur and Stabroek News on March 23, 2022 titled “Hindu wedding house violence and ignorance” offensive and disrespectful to the Hindu Community. His statements, which, include that “it is Hindus who throw Hinduism into the gutter’, “Hindu wedding houses are characterised by rum and noise and chop up”, “non-Hindus conclude that rum and noise are part of Hindu culture and chopping up is really blood sacrifice to the Gods” and that ignorance “is a daily feature of Hindus” are reprehensible. He spews hatred at the Hindu community, which reeks of intolerance.
Mr. Harrypaul must apologise to the Hindu community for his distasteful comments and his labelling of an entire religious community as ignorant, violent and noise nuisances.
Records will show that on behalf of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, I have issued many public statements and written to the Guyana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and Guyana Police Force, requesting that permission not be granted for alcohol bars at Hindu wedding ceremonies. Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has mounted public campaigns on this issue and our affiliated Pandits do NOT conduct weddings where bars are present. In addition, all events of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha have a strict “no alcohol policy”.
Mr. Harrypaul speaks from an uninformed position and seeks to castigate the entire Hindu community and Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha through the most disgusting invectives.
While the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha does not support bars at Hindu weddings, sale and provision of alcohol to minors, and the disturbance of communities by loud noise, we will not tolerate abuse and disrespect of the Hindu community and our religious practices, and the suggestion that conversion of the Hindus is the answer to “rum, noise and chop-up”.
I call on all Hindu leaders and the wider community to condemn the sentiments expressed by Mr. Harrypaul and insist that he apologises to the Hindu community and withdraws these utterly disrespectful statements.
Sincerely,
Vindhya Vasini Persaud
President
Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha
