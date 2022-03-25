Man pleads guilty to chopping pregnant wife

Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-four-year old Richard Mohamed who was charged for attempting to murder his pregnant wife, on Wednesday opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of felonious wounding.
On Tuesday, Mohamed formerly of Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, had pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleges that he attempted to murder his pregnant wife. He was arraigned at the Suddie High Court for the offence.
However, on Wednesday when the matter was called, Mohamed opted to plead to the lesser count and as such his sentencing was deferred to April 7, 2022. Mohamed is being represented by attorney-at-law Mark Thomas, while Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken is representing the State.
It is alleged that on March 25, 2021, at Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Mohammed attempted to murder his 23-year-old reputed wife. He reportedly chopped his pregnant wife, several times before burning down their home.
The pregnant woman was reportedly rescued by her neighbours after they noticed smoke coming from the couple’s home. It was reported that when the neighbours entered the home, they discovered the badly wounded woman. She had suffered severe chop wounds to her head, hands and other parts of her body – her fingers were severed also.
The woman had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she underwent surgery. The police apprehended Mohamed and he was charged with attempted murder.
