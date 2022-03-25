Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

It’s Eggsciting with GTT this Easter!

Mar 25, 2022 News

– Be 1 of 3 Lucky customers to win a Supermarket Sweep plus more

Kaieteur News – GTT, in a release announced that it is giving its customers exciting ways to win big this Easter.

Jasmin Harris, Senior Manager – PR and Corporate Communication

According to the release, customers can participate from March 21 to April 11, 2022 and be eligible to win great prizes through its supermarket sweepstake promotion.
To participate, GTT customers simply must activate any GTT prepaid mobile plan, top up with $1000 or more via mmg+ or in-store, or pay their GTT bill via mmg+. The promotion will culminate with three lucky winners sweeping groceries up to $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 with a time limit given to each winner to fill their carts with groceries from Bounty Supermarket Limited. It is that eggsciting’ this Easter with GTT.
Senior Manager of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Jasmin Harris, explained that GTT is happy to give back to customers throughout the year.

CEO, Damian Blackburn, got a visit from the Easter Bunny

“At GTT we’re all about giving back to our customers at every opportunity, and this Easter is no different as we launch our fun and ‘eggsciting’ Easter promotion. These activities form part of our promise to strengthen our community, this time by making a direct impact on our customers’ lives.”
In addition to our supermarket sweeps, GTT is giving customers more chances to win. Customers visiting the stores will get a chance to participate in GTT’s Easter Scavenger Egg Hunt to win prizes.
To receive a clue for the scavenger hunt, customers just need to pay their GTT bill or top up using mmg+. Once you receive your clue, find the item and follow the instructions to be one of the lucky winners this year! GTT customers participating in the Scavenger Hunt will automatically enter in the draws for the Supermarket Sweeps.
To kick things off, the Easter bunny visited several GTT locations, interacting with both employees and customers, giving away tasty treats. Additionally, the employees benefitted from a team scavenger hunt, which saw mmg+ credit up for grabs.
Customers are encouraged to visit www.gtt.co.gy or follow GTT’s Facebook page for more details.

 

 

