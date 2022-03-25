GTT-sponsored “Innovation Challenge 2022” launched

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company has partnered with the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovation Unit for the launch of this year’s Innovation Challenge.

Themed “Transitioning Through Innovation”, this year’s challenge will see several development teams in a 3-day coding sprint to provide an original, innovative solution related to a local social issue, GTT said in a release. GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Damian Blackburn, explained that over the last year, the technology company has repositioned itself as a massive innovator, enabling the team to provide new digital solutions for customers and businesses.

“We [look forward to] working with some of the teams that participate in the event to bring their dreams to life, [even] long after the event has passed,” the CEO said. The exclusive sponsorship of this event is in keeping with two of GTT’s customer promises, to strengthen our community and to innovate for all in our country.

Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana noted that this event will accelerate the evolution of our economy, and that Governments must utilize more innovation. The Prime Minister further iterated that this challenge aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 9, which speaks to the development of industry and innovation for development. “This is an event that will receive unwavering support from the Government of Guyana. We are fully committed to continually investing in ICT [Information and Communication Technology] in this country,” Prime Minister Phillips added.

The Government of Guyana is working to champion the use of ICT in Guyana and GTT is committed to the continued support of this sector, in keeping with our promise. Shahrukh Hussain, Director of Industry and Innovation Unit remarked that competitions like these can challenge Guyana’s programmers to transform our society and economy. The 3-day competition commences on March 25 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).