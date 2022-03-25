Golden Jaguars depart today for T&T

2022 Courts Caribbean Classic…

Just two days remain before the Golden Jaguars spring into action against the Bajan Tridents at the 2022 Courts Caribbean Classic Football Tournament, slated for the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago.

After Guyana’s first match against Barbados on March 27, they will oppose the host nation’s side, Soca Warriors, on March 29 in the final match of the three-team, three-match friendly Tournament. T&T and Barbados contest the first match of the event on March 25. All matches kick off at 19:00 hrs.

These matches are mainly in preparation for the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) which will take place between FIFA Match Windows of June 2022 and March 2023. The official draw for the 2022/23 CNL, which will sub-divide Leagues A, B and C into groups, will take place on Monday, April 4, in Miami, FL.

Guyana is in League B with 15 other nations inclusive of Barbados who were promoted from League C and T&T who were relegated from League A.

The other nations in League B are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (promoted), Belize, Bermuda (relegated), Cuba (relegated), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (promoted), Guatemala (promoted), Haiti (relegated), Montserrat, Nicaragua and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additionally, the 2022/23 CNL group stage will continue to serve as the qualifier for the Concacaf Gold Cup. More details on the exact qualification process for the 2023 Gold Cup will be announced by Concacaf prior to the start of the CNL group stage.

Preceding Guyana’s departure for the Islands which is schedule for today, Head Coach of the Golden Jags, Jamaal Shabazz, shared his thoughts and expectations about the team’s participation in the friendly tournament.

“The tournament is going to answer a lot of questions for us in terms of our preparation, it could not come at a better time and it also gives the players a chance to use what they’ve done in training,” he disclosed.

Shabazz opined the motives for the inclusion of the older players, Neil Danns and Sam Cox, revolves around them guiding the newer talent in their transition phase.

“They are at the eve of their careers but you know they say that ‘before the flame outs it’s at its brightest’ and it’s just what the doctor ordered for some of these youngsters like Omari Glasgow and company, to be guided.

Trinidad is by no means an easy opponent but we’ve had measured results against them and it gives us an opportunity to utilize those guys in the returning process. At the same time, you know if they show that they can hold up a place on the team, why not?”

The head coach disclosed, “We have two experimental games. We are taking 24 players and we want as many players as possible to take the pitch. So when it comes to results in these matches, they got to be in the broader context of exposure and experimentation and I am not afraid of that. These guys are hungry for it, we have a good blend of young and older players and I must say that I am very impressed with the way the local based players have committed themselves.”

The Soca Warriors enter the event as the tournament-favourite based on past statistics but have not had International Men’s Football hosted at home since October 2019 when the pandemic was in full flow.

However, T&T last defeated Guyana, 3 – 0, during a World Cup qualifier in Mexico in March of 2021 and had a favourable 2 – 0 result over Barbados in 2017 during a friendly at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Guyana last met Barbados in September 2018 during a CNL match and won, 3 – 0.

T&T’s head coach is Angus Eve and Barbados’ head coach is Russell Latapy. Along with Shabazz, these three coaches all sat at the helm of the Soca Warriors.

According to a post from the socawarriors.net, Eve said: “This is a perfect opportunity for us. This will be the first time I will actually have the majority of the team that I want to have and play the style of football that I actually want to play with them.

Unfortunately we still could not get a couple guys because they had club commitments and we rather sacrifice them now and have them for the Nations League. Other than that I think we have gotten the core of the team that we want to work with and will try to express ourselves going forward in these two friendlies.”

Meanwhile, Latapy comments stated: “I think it’s a great opportunity for all three Caribbean nations to play against each other ahead of the Concacaf Nations League. It’s especially good for our team Barbados to have the chance to come up against better ranked and more experienced opposition especially as they will be at home. We will be using this as preparations for the Nations League and looking to continue developing the team.”

The Bajans will be led by assistant coach Fitzgerald Carter in the absence of head coach and former Trinidad and Tobago international star, Latapy.