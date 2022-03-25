Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Genuine Auto Parts Golf Tournament tees off at noon on Saturday

Mar 25, 2022 Sports

The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting its second edition of the Genuine Auto Parts tournament following last year’s inaugural sponsorship.

LGC Treasurer Maxim Mangra accepts sponsorhip cheque from Managing Director Amrit Prashad in the presence of President of LGC Patangilee Persaud (left) and club Captain Patrick Prashad.

Players will compete in an 18-hole stroke play competition.Captain Patrick Prashad, speaking at the launch on Wednesday, stated that the LGC is proud of its partnership with Genuine Auto Parts and that the company has seen something positive in what the club represents.
President of LGC, Patangilee Persaud, elaborated on a few of the immediate goals of Lusignan golf club. Very high on its agenda is to open its doors widely to youths and families. He explained that the Easter weekend this year will have activities exclusively for youths and that the golf club will offer prizes including free and affordable packages.
Managing Director of Genuine Auto Amrit Prashad expressed his company’s satisfaction with the 2021 inaugural tournament and has committed to continuing to partner, knowing that this sponsorship will help to aid in getting youths involved in the sport.
Genuine Auto Spares is one of the premier auto supply dealers in Guyana and has a genuine interest in providing quality parts and services to all its customers.
Prizes will be given for the overall best net -1st place – trophy and voucher, 2nd place – trophy and voucher and 3rd place – trophy and voucher, 4th place – trophy + voucher. Best net – front nine, best net – back nine, nearest to flag – hole #4 and longest drive – hole #5.
All covid practices and protocols will be observed and participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to uplift their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 12:30hrs.
Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.
Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament and registration closes at noon today.

 

