GECOM distances self from bogus house-to-house registration officers

Mar 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said it is not visiting homes to conduct registration and has distanced itself from persons who might be doing same.
In a media release on Thursday GECOM said it is in receipt of a report that persons have been visiting homes seeking information on the pretext of being employees of this Commission. In this regard, the commission said it is imperative that “we make it abundantly clear that GECOM is not currently engaged in any such exercise, nor has the Commission authorised anyone –employee or otherwise –to collect information from any person for any reason whatsoever through house -to-house visits.”
“GECOM takes this opportunity to state categorically that, as an integral component of the ongoing registration exercise, Registration Staff and Scrutineers are required to visit the given residential addresses of applicants for registration to verify that the concerned persons actually live at the addresses they would have provided.”
According to GECOM such visits are made only after agreement between the applicant and the concerned GECOM staff would have agreed on a date and time. “GECOM Staff and Scrutineers are required to display their respective identification and accreditation badges throughout all such visits. Accordingly, the general public is hereby cautioned not to recognize any person(s) without GECOM identification as being representatives of this Commission,” the release added.
In view of the foregoing, GECOM said citizens are urged to be extremely cautious and not to provide any information to those persons purporting to be GECOM representatives, as their motive is unknown. Persons are asked to contact GECOM on telephone numbers 223-9653, 225-5808, or 225-5868 to report or clarify any concerns.

