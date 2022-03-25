GBA introduces Air Badminton to St Cuthbert’s mission

Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) last weekend took to the outdoors in St Cuthbert’s mission. There they introduced Air Badminton to children between ages of 8-18 in the area.
Air Badminton, developed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks, playgrounds and beaches around the world.
There was an excellent turn out and acceptance of this new and exciting game in the community, a release from the GBA informed. The GBA presented Racquets and nets and Air Badminton shuttles to the community and completed training sessions with the participants.
