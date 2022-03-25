Cambridge Jaguars heading to CPSCL this season

Cambridge Jaguars Cricket team is heading to participate in the Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) various tournaments this forthcoming season.

For the past ten consecutive years, Jaguars had taken part in the Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) competition with great success.

According to the president of Cambridge Jaguars and Canada-based Guyanese Satishwar Persaud, he and his fellow teammates are eager to dominate proceedings at the CPSCL, but are anticipating stiff competition.

Persaud also outlined that there is no specific reason to switch suddenly but strongly believes that featuring in a different league helps to boost the growth of softball cricket and generally the round-arm game.

“Cambridge Jaguars prospered under the umbrella of the ORSCA over the last ten years especially in the last five years with the management of myself and Mohamed Jinnah,” Persaud related.

Reflecting on what would have transpired 2021; Cambridge Jaguars roared to the final in the twenty-over competition but were beaten by Sunshine. Persaud mentioned that was a demonstration of his team’s total commitment to play the game seriously and simultaneously enjoyably as well.

He further related that ORSCA is a great organisation in which he feels has been built around astute and good leadership.

“We want to thank the ORSCA for hosting us over the years; this is an organisation which is being built around good leadership and I wish them continued success,” Persaud commented.

Adana Homes was a major sponsor and also pleased to be associated with the ORSCA, according to Persaud.

Since the formation of the CPSCL in 2020, they have attracted multiple teams while running off, T20, T10 and 100-ball competitions.

Persaud informed that Cambridge Jaguars will be having their Annual General Meeting next month and they will be talking about recruitment and decision-making in an effort to keep the great functionality of the team.

Meanwhile, skipper of the side Shilendra Singh has expressed confidence that the Jaguars will definitely create an impression in the CPSCL. The Berbician pointed-out that his players were very committed over the years and he is expecting the same level of dedication and competitive cricket from them.

Singh revealed that the boys are again excited to play round-arm and are eager for the season to begin, which is a firm indication of their love for the game. He expressed gratitude to the players for their total commitment and the management staff too for running the affairs of the club. He reserved special mention to the sponsor Satishwar Persaud of Adana Homes for his generosity.