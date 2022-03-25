Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

20 contractors in running to build $69M Wales Fire Station

Mar 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday received 20 bids from contractors who applied for the contract to construct a new fire station at Wales, West Bank Demerara, which is estimated to cost $69 million.
The new fire station project is one being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The announcement of a fire station in that area was first made by Senior Minister with the responsibility of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh back in January when he noted during the reading of Budget 2022 that some $47.9 billon was allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs to boost public safety and security.
It should be noted that this project will form part of the $508 million that was allotted to the GFS in this year’s budget, which goes towards its infrastructure. Notably, projects were also opened for the construction of a security fence at the Lusignan Prison and the construction of command operations for the Guyana Police Force.

Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
MMZ USA win 2 of 5 matches on Guyana tour so far

Golden Jaguars depart today for T&T

GBA introduces Air Badminton to St Cuthbert's mission

Genuine Auto Parts Golf Tournament tees off at noon on Saturday

Cambridge Jaguars heading to CPSCL this season

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

