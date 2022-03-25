10 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update March 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that within the last 24-hour period they have recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases across the country.
One patient remains in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. A breakdown of the new cases shows that four cases were recorded in Region Four, five were detected in Region Six and one in Region Five.
The ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard revealed that 14 persons are in institutional isolation, 25 in institutional quarantine and 100 in home isolation. Additionally, another 12 persons have recovered from the disease within the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 61,877.
