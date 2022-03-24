Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for two-day visit to Guyana

Mar 24, 2022 News

– meeting planned with govt., opposition, civil society

Kaieteur News – The United States Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Barbara A. Feinstein will visit Guyana on March 24-26.

According to a US Embassy press release, Ms Feinstein is scheduled to meet with the government, opposition and civil society. The US Embassy also said that Ms Feinsteine’s visit underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S./Guyanese partnership. Ms Feinstein will meet with Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, members of the opposition, CARICOM, the private sector, and civil society.
Feinstein, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti. Ms. Feinstein most recently served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Caribbean Affairs, Haiti, Cuba, Mexico, and Central America with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). She has held various leadership positions with USAID, including its Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for Legislative Affairs; Deputy Chief of Staff to Administrator Rajiv Shah, Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor to Acting Administrator Alonzo Fulgham and Special Assistant to Administrator Henrietta Fore. Other assignments include service with the U.S. Departments of State and Defense.
Ms. Feinstein has served on the professional staff of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and the House International Relations Committee of the United States Congress. She holds a Master’s degree in International and Public Affairs from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies, Spanish and Portuguese from the University of California-Berkeley. Ms. Feinstein speaks Spanish and Portuguese.

 

