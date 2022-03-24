‘Trade unions outlived their usefulness’

– says Labour Minister, Joe Hamilton

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – At a time when potentially every sector in Guyana is expected to expand from increased economic activities due to oil and gas sector the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton is of the view that labour unions may no longer be relevant based on changing business environments and attitudes.

His assertions were made during an interview with online talk show GlobeSpan24x7 under the theme; The Importance of the Labour Ministry & its relations with the Trade Unions. Hamilton said that the majority of labour unions in Guyana no longer serve their purpose and have outlived their usefulness. “I believe in large measure many of the gentlemen and gentle ladies, they have outlived their usefulness.” The minister said that there was a time when Guyana was home to 120 labour unions, but today there are about 18 and, “…about 50 percent of those they really don’t serve their members. So that informs people as to the state of the labour unions in Guyana.”

The Minister said that local union leaders seem stuck in the past with the primary focus on salary and wages for workers. He pointed out that in his year and a half in office, union leaders have only sought to discuss salaries for workers, with less interest in matters of health and safety and training among others. “When you speak to labour leaders, when they are discussing this matter, when they are discussing workers’ rights and entitlements, the only thing they concentrate on is what salary increases they will get.”

The labour minister pointed out that modern thinking must be associated with labour representation since local unions opt for fixed workers over contract employees. He opined that today, many employees do not want to work for companies for long periods of time as was the case in the past. “My experience with people after my generation and young people, they don’t see themselves working at no place for 30 and 40 years and therefore their best option is to be on contract. They are not waiting for that retirement 30 years from now.” He argued that contract employees are able to satisfy their present needs as twice a year, they receive gratuity on their salary.

Describing the gratuity as “cheap money” that is better that high interest loans, Hamilton pointed out that, “That is the new labour relations.” He said that while the unions would want to maintain the old order of things, “…the world is a different place. They (unions) have to live with the fact that contract employees are a thing of the present.”

Hamilton’s interview has not rested well with some union leaders. The Guyana Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) in a response expressed disappointment over the Minister’s statement which they felt came across as, “anti-worker.”

“The Minister’s remarks may be seen as anti-worker. This is not helpful given his role where he is expected to balance workers and employers’ issues. We believe that despite the views expressed by Minister Hamilton, unions remain relevant more so at this time when workers in the unorganized sectors are complaining regularly about disrespect and indignation at their workplaces.”

GAWU said in its experience, some employers are sparing no effort to avert union presence. “Certainly, given the union avoidance attitude we have seen, the relevance of unions cannot be wished away or downplayed in no way.”

GAWU said that while the minister mentioned poor workers’ representation, he also mentioned signing 22 agreements since his tenure, a number greater than what was achieved by the last government. “It, therefore, begs the question if unions are signing more agreements, then how aren’t they providing sufficient representation? Clearly there is an obvious disconnect in the logic,” the union posited.

GAWU also responded to the Minister’s statement on union leaders focusing mostly on money issues, saying that the union has already engaged the ministry on matters such as Occupational Safety and Health and need for strengthening regulations, the freedom of association, equality in the workplace, collective bargaining just to name a few. They said that the issue of pay rises remains a bread-and-butter issue for both workers and unions. “The ability of workers and their families to advance their well-being and realize their life’s aspirations are linked to their incomes. Obviously, unions will seek to ensure that workers benefit from the improvement their enterprises record.”

Where the minister said contractual employment is now a present feature of the labour environment, GAWU said it is conscious that many workers have productively utilized their gratuity to them and their family’s benefit, but questioned whether the Minister was of the view of the number of persons accessing gratuity.

“Our own information, though not complete, indicates that workers seldom receive gratuity or any superannuation benefits. If they have permanent employment, they may have pension benefits which they would receive should they leave their jobs. We hasten to wonder whether the Minister is aware of the many workers who are denied their lawful terminal benefits on the attainment of pension.” GAWU reminded that contract employment also goes against the grain of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Decent Work Agenda which, among other things, emphasizes security of tenure.

Head of the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis also weighed in on the conversation stating that the, “PPP/C government is consistent in its program of not only undermining solidarity in the trade union movement but set out to weaken trade unions.”

He said Collective Bargaining is one of the core activity for the trade unions, “but the government under the leadership of Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar, and now Irfaan Ali have decided that they will not have Collective Bargaining with the Public Service Union and more so they will not facilitate conciliation in the private sector with any union that they are of the impression will not operate consistent with their diktats.” He said that, “the government that leads this state machinery has a responsibility to make sure that as an employer the laws, ILO conventions, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Industrial Relations principles are respected.”

Lewis insisted that, “Trade unions function best in a climate where laws are respected by government, employer and the trade union itself.”