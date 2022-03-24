Technical skills shortage forces 58% of local businesses to outsource ICT services – Digicel Survey

Kaieteur News – With smart solutions, cybersecurity and cloud services all being cited by businesses in Guyana as vital to future business growth, the issue of their implementation may not be one of technology availability and awareness, but rather, the absence of the right human capital. This was one of the key findings from the latest surveys carried out by Digicel Business with clients here.

Conducted with the top decision makers in 117 businesses in Guyana, 53% of the businesses interviewed had annual turnover in excess of US$1 million with 32% recording over US$6 million in annual turnover and 33% of the companies were multi-nationals.

Interestingly, with 64% of respondents managing and maintaining their technology platforms themselves in-house, only 42% of businesses declared themselves confident that they could secure the human capital required to continue to manage their ICT platforms themselves and keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancement and change. It therefore means that 58 percent of local companies have to outsource to foreign markets to be competitive.

With 38% saying that they would require a technology partner to manage their ICT requirements in a fast changing environment, a further 13% of businesses declared themselves to be “struggling” in this area. The telecommunications giant said all of the data collected thus far points to a technical skills shortage in Guyana which, in good news for Guyanese businesses, can be filled with partners like Digicel Business.

Commenting on the research, Nalini Vieira, Digicel’sHead of Business to Business Sales, ICT Sales said; “We bring the technology human capital so that our business customers don’t need to. There’s a high awareness among Guyanese businesses of the fundamental need to embrace cloud solutions, cyber security and smart solutions in order to stay connected, competitive and customer-centric.”

“And with the explosion of industries like oil and gas, there’s a huge demand for ICT solutions, but there’s a blocker when it comes to finding and retaining that tech talent. That’s where Digicel Business comes in. It’s our job to take the technology headaches away and free up our customers to do what they do best – looking after their customers.”

