Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return…

– Ticket sales begin

Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag race meet excites fans at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and competitors are leaving nothing to chance with over 30 cars already registered.

This meet is highly anticipated and Team Mohamed’s camp can make it even more special with two cars in their garage capable of resetting the current track record.

Balram Auto Mechanic along with S&D Performance’s garage will provide the stiffest competition for the record holders in the unlimited, while the Surinamese will burn rubber with the locals for bragging rights in the slower classes.

In a release to the media, head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, revealed that tickets went on sale yesterday and already he projects that they may be sold out soon and encourage patrons to visit ticketing locations to pick up their copies.

Keen on having their brands be part of this premier motorsport event that has the 592 buzzing are Stag Beer, Unitech Solutions and E-Networks, which were announced as the latest sponsors of the event.

Mohamed posited that, “Stag Beer and E-Networks have been two of our (GMR&SC) oldest partners that are always ready to support any event that we have and we must express our heartfelt thanks to the entities.”

Meanwhile, he welcomed Unitech Solutions and called for a long and fruitful partnership going forward.

Tickets cost $2000 for adults; $500 for kids, and are on sale at the club’s Albert Street & Thomas Lands venue, Mohamed’s Enterprise, 29 Lombard Street, Georgetown, Motor Trend Service Center, Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D, West Coast Customs Wash Bay, Vreed-en-hoop, W.C.D, Massive Audio, Parika, E.B.E, Homeline Furnishing, 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales, Lot 7-8 Strand New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.