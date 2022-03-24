Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Mar 24, 2022 Sports

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return…

– Ticket sales begin

Tickets are going fast for Sunday’s Quarter Mile Return drag race meet.

Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag race meet excites fans at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and competitors are leaving nothing to chance with over 30 cars already registered.
This meet is highly anticipated and Team Mohamed’s camp can make it even more special with two cars in their garage capable of resetting the current track record.
Balram Auto Mechanic along with S&D Performance’s garage will provide the stiffest competition for the record holders in the unlimited, while the Surinamese will burn rubber with the locals for bragging rights in the slower classes.
In a release to the media, head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, revealed that tickets went on sale yesterday and already he projects that they may be sold out soon and encourage patrons to visit ticketing locations to pick up their copies.
Keen on having their brands be part of this premier motorsport event that has the 592 buzzing are Stag Beer, Unitech Solutions and E-Networks, which were announced as the latest sponsors of the event.
Mohamed posited that, “Stag Beer and E-Networks have been two of our (GMR&SC) oldest partners that are always ready to support any event that we have and we must express our heartfelt thanks to the entities.”
Meanwhile, he welcomed Unitech Solutions and called for a long and fruitful partnership going forward.
Tickets cost $2000 for adults; $500 for kids, and are on sale at the club’s Albert Street & Thomas Lands venue, Mohamed’s Enterprise, 29 Lombard Street, Georgetown, Motor Trend Service Center, Area L Foulis Public Road E.C.D, West Coast Customs Wash Bay, Vreed-en-hoop, W.C.D, Massive Audio, Parika, E.B.E, Homeline Furnishing, 592 New Amsterdam, Berbice, Sukhpaul’s Business Enterprise & Auto Sales, Lot 7-8 Strand New Amsterdam, Berbice and Sukhpaul’s Service Station, Corriverton, Berbice.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Mar 24, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… – Ticket sales begin Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag...
Read More
Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters triumph

Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters...

Mar 24, 2022

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition on Friday

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition...

Mar 24, 2022

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Mar 24, 2022

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor...

Mar 23, 2022

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Mar 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]