Six new COVID-19 infections, one person in ICU

Kaieteur News – In its daily reporting the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that one patient is still admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

Although no new fatalities have been reported for the week, the Ministry recorded six new infections within the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,208. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 34,105 persons are females and 29,103 are males.

A breakdown of the new cases shows that Region Four recorded four new cases, and Regions Six and Nine one each.

The Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard data shows that 12 persons are in institutional isolation, 14 in institutional quarantine and 104 in home isolation. Additionally, in the 24-hour period, 12 persons have recovered from the virus taking the total number of recovery cases in the country to 61,865.

