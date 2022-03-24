Seven companies vying to design new Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday it was revealed that seven companies responded to the Ministry of Home Affairs invitation for bids for design services for the construction of the eight-storey Brickdam Police Station.

The companies that submitted technical and financial proposals to the NPTAB for the project are as follow: SRKN’gineering & Associates Limited in association with Mackay Practice, and Jensen Hughes; Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services; PME Consulting Engineering Inc. in association with Aleron Limited & Stages Consulting Engineers Limited; WSP Caribbean Limited (T&T); KS & P Limited (T&T); AI Architects; and Beston Consulting Inc.

On October 2, 2021 a devastating fire flattened the Police Station, along with two vehicles and a business place close by. According to reports, the fire reportedly began around 11:06hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound. Immediate investigations led to the root of the fire, which was found to be caused by arson. A prisoner, who was arrested earlier in the day in relation to a robbery under arms matter, confessed to investigators that he had started the fire. Clarence Greene, 24, the prisoner who confessed to setting the fire, was later remanded for the crime, as well as the alleged robbery under arms offence for which he was placed in the Brickdam cell.

Following the fire, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn at an event in December said that several discussions were held with stakeholders, along with engineers on the rebuilding of the Brickdam Police Station. At that time the Minister had shared that the government was looking at constructing an 11-storey facility to replace the police station.

In this year’s budget, the sum of $400M was allocated to the Ministry which would go towards the construction of the new complex.

During Tuesday’s opening, bids were also opened for several road projects slated for Region Four under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Regional Democratic Council of Region Four

Construction of southern section of Bendulla Dam, Can Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Rehabilitation of Cemetery road, Mocha Village, East Bank Demerara.

Upgrading of 8th Street Martyrs Ville, East Bank Demerara.

Upgrading of Nooten Zuil Road, East Cost Demerara.

Upgrading of Slaughter House Dam Street, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.

Syrup Clarifier and auxiliary equipment.

Guyana Defence Force

Provision of weeding and pruning of trees at various bases.