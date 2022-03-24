Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters triumph

Kaieteur News – A fine half century from Peter Persaud guided Wellman to a 19-run win over Regal when the teams collided for the Republic Cup T20 over-50 softball title on Sunday last at Lilliendaal.

Wellman posted 174-8 following their insertion. Persaud struck five fours and five sixes in a top score of 52, while Lloyd Ruplall made 35 with five fours and John Sumair 33 including two fours and three sixes. Unnis Yusuf claimed 2-5, Parsram Persaud 2-16 and David Harper 2-30.

In reply, Regal made 155 all out in 20 overs. Yusuf made 41 with five sixes and Parsram Persaud 23. Wayne Jones captured 3-32, Hardat Heranandan 2-17 and Nandram Samlall 2-24. Persaud was named man-of-the-match.

Regal Masters beat Kingston XI by six wickets at Queen’s College to win the over-40 title. Kingston XI took first strike and made 142 all out while Regal Masters replied with 143-4.