One killed, another critical after bike collides with truck

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist is now dead and his pillion rider severely injured after his bike reportedly crashed into a truck on Tuesday night on Kent Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

The dead man has been identified as 30-year old father of two, Joshua Inshanally of Adelphi Village East-Canje Berbie and hospitalised with severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body is Karran Rambarrat also of West-Canje Berbice.

According to police, the accident took place around 23:00hrs. Both men were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but were immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Inshanally reportedly succumbed to his injuries yesterday while Rambarrat remains in a critical condition.

Based on investigations conducted so far, Inshanally was reportedly riding his motorcycle at a normal rate of speed in a southerly direction along the eastern drive lane. He reportedly swerved into the path of the truck heading in the opposite direction and crashed into it. As a result of the impact Ishanally and his pillion rider were pitched onto the road surface. In a video seen by this publication, within minutes of the accident, the lorry sped off, leaving the two injured men strewn across the public road. The driver of the truck was eventually located and is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.