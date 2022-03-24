Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One killed, another critical after bike collides with truck

Mar 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist is now dead and his pillion rider severely injured after his bike reportedly crashed into a truck on Tuesday night on Kent Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

In a critical condition at GPHC, is Karran Rambarrat,

Dead motorcyclist, Joshua Inshanally

The dead man has been identified as 30-year old father of two, Joshua Inshanally of Adelphi Village East-Canje Berbie and hospitalised with severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body is Karran Rambarrat also of West-Canje Berbice.
According to police, the accident took place around 23:00hrs. Both men were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but were immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Inshanally reportedly succumbed to his injuries yesterday while Rambarrat remains in a critical condition.
Based on investigations conducted so far, Inshanally was reportedly riding his motorcycle at a normal rate of speed in a southerly direction along the eastern drive lane. He reportedly swerved into the path of the truck heading in the opposite direction and crashed into it. As a result of the impact Ishanally and his pillion rider were pitched onto the road surface. In a video seen by this publication, within minutes of the accident, the lorry sped off, leaving the two injured men strewn across the public road. The driver of the truck was eventually located and is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Mar 24, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… – Ticket sales begin Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag...
Read More
Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters triumph

Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters...

Mar 24, 2022

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition on Friday

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition...

Mar 24, 2022

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Mar 24, 2022

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor...

Mar 23, 2022

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Mar 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]