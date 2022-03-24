Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man used forged ID to purchase iPhones with stolen cheque

Mar 24, 2022 News

– taxi driver reportedly forgets where he located and dropped off client

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Investigators are now hunting a man who reportedly forged the identity of a company’s manager to purchase a quantity of iPhone 13 Max Pro with a stolen cheque.

The suspect leaving the store where he bought the iPhones with a stolen cheque.

The man reportedly conducted the fraudulent transaction just after midday on March 16 last at Hautekouturegy- a clothing and electronic store located in Alberttown, Georgetown. According to a representative of the store the amount on the cheque was in excess of $1M. Kaieteur News was told that a man entered the store requested the gadgets on behalf a company, Axess Guyana Inc and paid for them with a cheque. The store representative related that the Cheque was a valid one with an electronic signature from the company. An identification of one of the company’s manager in the form of an American passport was even presented along with the cheque to make the purchase.
However, when an employee was sent to cash the cheque, the bank told them that it was blocked after being reported stolen some two weeks back. Sources close the investigation told Kaieteur News that this is not the only cheque that was stolen from, Axess Guyana Inc. In fact, police have been tracking a number of cheques stolen from the company. The passport used in the transaction to purchase the iPhones was handed over to police and it was found out that it was a forged one. It is believed that the suspect had photoshopped details of the company’s manager onto the biometrics page of an American passport.
Investigators began reviewing footage from the store where suspect made the fraudulent transaction, and noted that he had arrived and departed from the location in a heavily-tinted silver-grey motorcar bearing license plate PZZ 1697. They observed too that the suspect was not the driver of the car. Kaieteur News learnt that investigators have managed to locate the car and its driver. The driver however claimed that he works taxi and cannot remember where he picked up and dropped off the suspect that date. The hunt for the suspect continues. He is described as a bald headed man approximately 5ft-5” tall and average weight of 170lbs to 185lbs. Anyone who might know his identity or location is asked to contact the nearest police station.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Mar 24, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… – Ticket sales begin Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag...
Read More
Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters triumph

Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters...

Mar 24, 2022

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition on Friday

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition...

Mar 24, 2022

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Mar 24, 2022

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor...

Mar 23, 2022

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Mar 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]