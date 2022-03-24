Man used forged ID to purchase iPhones with stolen cheque

– taxi driver reportedly forgets where he located and dropped off client

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Investigators are now hunting a man who reportedly forged the identity of a company’s manager to purchase a quantity of iPhone 13 Max Pro with a stolen cheque.

The man reportedly conducted the fraudulent transaction just after midday on March 16 last at Hautekouturegy- a clothing and electronic store located in Alberttown, Georgetown. According to a representative of the store the amount on the cheque was in excess of $1M. Kaieteur News was told that a man entered the store requested the gadgets on behalf a company, Axess Guyana Inc and paid for them with a cheque. The store representative related that the Cheque was a valid one with an electronic signature from the company. An identification of one of the company’s manager in the form of an American passport was even presented along with the cheque to make the purchase.

However, when an employee was sent to cash the cheque, the bank told them that it was blocked after being reported stolen some two weeks back. Sources close the investigation told Kaieteur News that this is not the only cheque that was stolen from, Axess Guyana Inc. In fact, police have been tracking a number of cheques stolen from the company. The passport used in the transaction to purchase the iPhones was handed over to police and it was found out that it was a forged one. It is believed that the suspect had photoshopped details of the company’s manager onto the biometrics page of an American passport.

Investigators began reviewing footage from the store where suspect made the fraudulent transaction, and noted that he had arrived and departed from the location in a heavily-tinted silver-grey motorcar bearing license plate PZZ 1697. They observed too that the suspect was not the driver of the car. Kaieteur News learnt that investigators have managed to locate the car and its driver. The driver however claimed that he works taxi and cannot remember where he picked up and dropped off the suspect that date. The hunt for the suspect continues. He is described as a bald headed man approximately 5ft-5” tall and average weight of 170lbs to 185lbs. Anyone who might know his identity or location is asked to contact the nearest police station.