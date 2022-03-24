Linden schoolboy undergoes emergency surgery to avoid becoming brain dead

Kaieteur News has been informed that Jaheim Straker, the Linden schoolboy suffering from a fractured skull had to undergo an emergency surgery last night around 20:00Hrs at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to avoid the risk of becoming brain dead.

Straker age 16, a student of the New Silver City Secondary School, was reportedly lashed to his head with a piece of wood on Thursday last by one of his classmates. He had been admitted at the Linden Hospital but had to be referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday because no neurologist is based there.

Speaking with Kaieteur News last evening, his mother Fiona Lewis said that he was scheduled to see the neurologist there on the 28th of this month but fearful about her son’s condition, she decided to query if it is possible for her to meet with the neurologist sooner and someone told her he works at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital on Wednesdays. As a result, related Lewis, she took Jaheim there yesterday and scheduled an appointment with the doctor.

She said that when the doctor learnt of the severity of Jaheim’s condition he immediately made a call to public hospital to get a picture of Jaheim’s scan and noted that the dent of his skull was pressed against a part of his brain that could make it go dead in a matter of days. “When he saw it he said that the dent is bracing a part in his brains that could make him brain dead in a matter of days”, Lewis said.

Noting the severity of his condition the doctor recommended that Jaheim undergo an emergency surgery. Lewis said she did not waste any time and decided to book the surgery at the private institution despite not having all the money. The surgery costs some $1.2M but Lewis was allowed to pay in three installments. She deposited some $200,000 yesterday and will have to raise another 400,000 for today. She is required to pay the full amount by tomorrow. Meanwhile, investigations into the assault of Jaheim continue.