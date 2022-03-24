Oil company to pay US$700 each in compensation to Peruvian fishermen, others

Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2022 News
Peru oil disaster…
Kaieteur News – Peruvian fishermen and others who were affected by the January 15 oil spill disaster in Peru – will receive an advance compensation of US$700 each from Spanish oil giant, Repsol.
The advance compensation to the fishermen and others affected by the spill came about as a result of negotiations done by the Government of Peru who is working towards getting Repsol to assume the economic impact of the spill. Due to the fact that a legal process for compensation to the affected families would take a long time, the Government of Peru got the oil giant to sign an advance compensation agreement.
The ecological disaster occurred at one of the La Pampilla Refineries S.A.A. (Repsol) off the Coast of Ventanilla Sea in the region of Lima, Peru. It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.
Repsol had underreported the quantity of crude that was spilled to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), an agency attached to Peru’s Ministry of the Environment (MINAM), stating that only 0.16 barrels of crude was spilled, and affecting an area of 2.5m2. However, later investigations by Peru’s OEFA revealed that more than 10,000 barrels of crude had spilled – more than double the amount initially reported by the company and the affected area reaches a size of 11,061 hectares.
According to Peruvian media reports, the Spanish oil giant has signed an agreement with the Government of Peru for the advance compensation to more than 5000 Peruvian families. This was announced by Peru’s President of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres.
According to Torres, regarding the efficient management of risks and threats to the rights of people and their environment, he said, “As a State, it is up to us to do everything possible so that the Repsol company, objectively responsible for these events, repairs and assumes the costs at the environmental, social and economic levels.” In this regard, he stressed that, thanks to the management of the Government, Repsol will assume the economic impact on artisanal fishermen and others affected. He added, “…given that judicial processes of this type may take too long, an advance of compensation of up to 3,000 Soles [US$700] will be granted, which will benefit more than five thousand affected families.”
Torres noted too, that in order to strengthen environmental institutions, he indicated that the Government will present a bill to request the delegation of powers to the Executive Branch, to improve standards in the event of environmental disasters, to address the areas affected by the hydrocarbon spill and the affected population.
Moreover, Repsol in a brief statement noted, “We have signed with the Government of Peru an agreement that will benefit fishermen and traders affected by the oil spill.” To this end the oil giant stated that thanks to the agreement, the affected persons will receive a partial advance of economic compensation to mitigate the impact that the spill have on their labor activities` and that has reduced their income.
