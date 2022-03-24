Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run remanded

Mar 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The driver involved in last Friday’s fatal hit-and-run at Number 70 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six was on Tuesday remanded to prison.
The defendant was identified as Vivendra Ramdharry, 37, of Number 69 Village, East Berbice Corentyne. He appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer a number of charges. Ramdharry was charged on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of failure to render assistance and one count of failure to report the accident.
He is accused of causing the deaths of Tony Lakeram, 20 of No.71 Squatting Area, Upper Corentyne and Felicia Fernandes, 28 of lot 14 Coveden, East Bank Demerara by dangerous driving. The duo was reportedly struck down by Ramdharry’s car around 23:30hrs last Friday while walking along the Number 70 Public Road. The man fled the scene.
The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charges of causing death by dangerous driving. He however, pled not guilty to the other charges. He was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva who requested bail but it was refused and Ramdharry was remanded to prison until April 14, 2022.
According to reports investigators were able to find Ramdharry after a description of the vehicle was provided to authorities. Ranks located the vehicle the day after the accident in a yard at Number 69 Village. With the vehicle in their possession, investigators were able to find out that it belonged to Ramdharry and subsequently arrested him in Kitty, Georgetown.

