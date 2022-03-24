De median is no longer green

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is wat we going: low-carbon or low maintenance? De guvament paving dem medians with clay tiles. Before dat it used to be grass. But now it look as if de government trying to cut de cost of de weeding and clearing.

Dem even pave de base on which de turtle resting in front of de Umana Yana. Dem also pave de median on Carifesta Avenue. It looks like we going red and brown instead of green.

Dem boys does see dem medians in dem movie. And dem does look so nice with palm trees and flowers. But we own barren. It now paved with clay tiles. Nothing can grow pun dat.

De army did pave one ah dem medians. Dem boys did wondering whether deh was going to name de street, Go-slow Street.

It now easier fuh jump a median. It paved and yuh ain’t gat to worry about sticking up in de grass or de sand. Dem medians gan now encourage more people fuh try to cross dem road anywhere dem please. Dem know dat dem nah gat to put dem foot in any grass or flower plant. Is nuff accident gan happen.

Don’t be surprise if somebody start to vend pun dem median. De vending gan shift from de roadside to de median. Is only a matter of time before dem medians becoming part of de lawlessness.

Talk half, leff half.