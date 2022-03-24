Latest update March 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De median is no longer green

Mar 24, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is wat we going: low-carbon or low maintenance? De guvament paving dem medians with clay tiles. Before dat it used to be grass. But now it look as if de government trying to cut de cost of de weeding and clearing.
Dem even pave de base on which de turtle resting in front of de Umana Yana. Dem also pave de median on Carifesta Avenue. It looks like we going red and brown instead of green.
Dem boys does see dem medians in dem movie. And dem does look so nice with palm trees and flowers. But we own barren. It now paved with clay tiles. Nothing can grow pun dat.
De army did pave one ah dem medians. Dem boys did wondering whether deh was going to name de street, Go-slow Street.
It now easier fuh jump a median. It paved and yuh ain’t gat to worry about sticking up in de grass or de sand. Dem medians gan now encourage more people fuh try to cross dem road anywhere dem please. Dem know dat dem nah gat to put dem foot in any grass or flower plant. Is nuff accident gan happen.
Don’t be surprise if somebody start to vend pun dem median. De vending gan shift from de roadside to de median. Is only a matter of time before dem medians becoming part of de lawlessness.
Talk half, leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Stag Beer, E-Networks and Unitech Solutions sponsor event

Mar 24, 2022

GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… – Ticket sales begin Kaieteur News – Three days remain before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Quarter Mile Return’ drag...
Read More
Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters triumph

Persaud leads Wellman to victory, Regal Masters...

Mar 24, 2022

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition on Friday

GOAPC hosts Inter Ministries Domino Competition...

Mar 24, 2022

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Star Sports Trophies and Awards on Board

Mar 24, 2022

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor Championships

Archery Guyana preps for Seven Seas 2021 Outdoor...

Mar 23, 2022

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

Mar 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]