Site for new hospital at Anna Regina earmarked

Kaieteur News – Government has touted plans to build a state-of-the-art hospital at Anna Regina, which is expected to boost the delivery of health care in Region Two, and in order to bring this to fruition, a site has been earmarked for the facility.

The earmarked site for the facility was recently visited by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

The site that was earmarked is located in the heart of Anna Regina and is said to be a pasture that was previously occupied by the Guyana School of Agriculture.

Presently, the main hospital on the Essequibo Coast is located at Suddie – more than six miles from the Anna Regina town.

According to the Health Minister, the population size was a factor that was greatly considered when the location was being determined. He said, “We are looking at a site that would be approximately four to five acres and this area will be ideal for the new hospital, because the population is centred here, in and around Anna Regina, so it will serve the people in this area instead of persons travelling all the way to Suddie.”

As he commented on some of the services to be offered, Dr. Anthony said, “We are going to have both in- and out-patient services here. The new hospital will have 75 patients’ bed, modern laboratories, imaging suite that will include not just digital x-ray but CT scan. We’ll also have two modern theatres.”

The minister said that while the cost of the contract has not been finalised, works will commence in a few months from now. Apart from the Anna Regina Hospital, five additional regional hospitals will be constructed at Tuschen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No. 75 Village, Corentyne.