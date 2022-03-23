Rose Hall Canje and Port Mourant CC advance to the final

BCB, Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022…

Kaieteur News – Former Berbice cricketing powerhouse Port Mourant continue to invest at the youth level by reaching another final at the junior level, while Rose Hall Canje has finally reach a junior final after failing several times at the semifinal level. Port Mourant defeated first timer Cotton Tree CC by seven wickets, while the much improved Rose Hall Canje cruised past arch rival Tucber Park by a massive runs margin.

Playing at the historic Port Mourant Ground which has to date produced seven test players, the visiting Cotton Tree CC won the toss and elected to bat first. They were dismissed for a meagre 87 from 35 overs with the impressive Shoaib Gaffoor topscoring with 35. Bowling for the home team, Navin Boodwah took 3 for 30 from eight overs, while Yoganand Mohan and Rovin Bookwah took 2 for 13 and 2 for 14 respectively. In response, Vishal Williams stroked an unbeaten 39 to lead his team to an easy victory in just 16.3 overs. Shamar Daniels offered support with 13 not out. D. Alfred took 2 for 15 for the losing semifinalists, who were playing in their first ever youth tournament. BCB President Hilbert Foster met with the team after the match to encourage them to continue playing the game and also to advise them, that success come via hard work and commitment.

At the Canje Ground, the home team won the toss and batted first. They amassed a massive 345 for 1 from their 50 overs with the inform Adrian Hetmyer hitting his third century of the tournament- 134 not out and he received support from Jaden Edwards with an unbeaten 74 not out. Skipper Romario Ramdeholl was earlier run out for a well played 69.

In response, Tucber Park were bowled out for 63 from 24 overs as only Thierry Henry offered resistance to a rampant RHCC bowling attach with 17. Nicholas Hall took 2 wickets for 9, Enrique Mickle 3 for 13 and Romario Ramdeholl 3 for 6 to complete a fine all round performance.

The BCB President, who was present at both semifinals, handed over a helmet and white cricket uniform to Vishal Williams for his man of the match performance for Port Mourant, while Adrian Hetmyer collect a cricket bat for scoring his century. Hetmyer is the nephew of Shimron Hetmyer.

The BCB would shortly announce the date and venue for the final after consulting with the sponsor. The tournament is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Bobby Deonarine of Tenelec Inc, based in the United States of America.