Paul (70), Nandu (68) lead Guy XI to win over ACS

ACS Guyana tour…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News -On another day blessed with glorious sunshine at the Everest ground yesterday, a Guyana XI led by a century stand between Skipper Keemo Paul and Matthew Nandu, beat the American Cricket Society (ACS) team by 76 runs.

The Guyana XI opted to bat on a good pitch with little bounce and reached 251 from 35 overs and despite an entertaining 88-run opening stand between Akshay Homraj and their most consistent batter, Dominique Rikhi, the ACS were dismissed for 175 in 34.4.

Paul, who joined Nandu at 120-5 when Chris Barnwell (2) pulled a short ball from Pacer Nial Smith, and they added 112 runs as Paul hit an explosive 70 from just 35 balls with three fours and seven sixes, while Nandu’s second consecutive fifty lasted 70 balls and included three fours with his

contribution being an unbeaten 68.

Trevon Griffith hit Nial Smith for an imperious cover boundary before the left hander who scored a first division triple century in his last innings, was bowled by Smith with one that kept low in the same over.

Chanderpaul Hemraj who deposited left-arm spinner Trinson Carmichael for three consecutive sixes was taken at long-on in the next over from Carmichael who had the last laugh. Hemraj cameo 28 lasted 15 balls and included two fours and three sixes and his demise left the Guyana X1 47-2.

Tevin Imlach (22) and Akshaya Persaud (23) both got starts but failed to carry on and when Barnwell departed the Guyana XI were in danger of being dismissed before 200.

However, Nandu played the supporting role to the on-fire Paul who flayed the bowling to all parts of the Everest sward and when Assad Fudadin removed Paul; the classy West Indies Under-19 skipper put his foot on the gas.

Kevin Sinclair (2) was stupendously caught one-handed by a diving wicketkeeper Kevin Boodie while Fudadin, bowling medium pace, removed Anthony Adams (5) and Gudakesh Motie (2) leaving Nandu unbeaten.

Smith took 3-35, Fudadin had 3-35 while Jamaican left-arm spinner Damien Jacobs who removed

Persaud, took his wicket-tally to 11 in the goodwill tour with two matches to play.

ACS, set 252 to win in 35 overs were off to rollicking start and were severe on the pacers Ronsford Beaton and Barnwell as the pair galloped to 50 in six overs.

Rikhi, with scores of 48, 63 and 25 from his previous games, walked into Beaton and pulled a short ball for six, while Homraj smashed him passed cover for four.

Rikhi played some ‘inside out’ shots bringing back memories of ‘Sir’ Carl Hooper, while he hit Barnwell back past his ankles for four as the pair scored at over eight runs per over.

However, with the introduction of spin, the scoring rate decreased before Homraj was stumped off of Adams before Motie removed Rikhi at 122-2.

Rikhi’s demised triggered a dramatic collapse with Orin Williams (3), Boodie (8), Fudadin (12), Karran Ganesh (0), RandelWillson (12), Carmichael (7), Smith (4) and Jacobs (1) all falling for 51 runs as the burly Jeetindra Sookdeo was left unbeaten on 19.

Motie (3-21), Adams (3-37) Persaud (2-10) and Sinclair 0-29 from seven overs put the brakes on the scoring after the early onslaught against the pacers.

ACS, who beat Canal number 2, Enmore and Chesney before losing to Everest on Monday and yesterday, will have a rest day today before facing-off with Malteenoes at Enmore tomorrow.